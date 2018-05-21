Dan Zumbach is a fourth-generation farmer born and raised in Delaware County where he and his family continue to operate their farm as they have done for the last 40 years. Dan has dedicated his life to his passions for production agriculture and public service. Dan was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012 and currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Prior to his election to the Senate, he served on the West Delaware School Board, the Delaware County Fair Board, and several terms on the church council. Dan has been a 4-H leader and also an official for the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Dan and his wife Michelle have four children, three grandchildren, and have been married for 33 years.