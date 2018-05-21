Cyndi Hanson - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Republican Candidate for U.S. Representative for Congress- District 4

Cyndi Hanson

Dr. Cyndi Hanson was born in rural Monona County to Brady and Cathy Hanson.  Cyndi was blessed to grow up with a close extended family. Her four siblings and five of her ten cousins attended the same school system.

Cyndi graduated high school from Maple Valley High School.  She began her post-secondary education at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa, working full-time and attending classes on nights and weekends.  Throughout the next decades Cyndi also earned a Masters’ Degree in Adult Education, Leadership and Development from Drake University and a Doctorate of Education Administration from University of South Dakota.

Cyndi currently serves as the Executive Director of the South Sioux City Extended Campus for Northeast Community College.   

She has a beautiful nine-year-old daughter and is involved many community organizations, civic service and church activities. 

