Marco Battaglia

Born, raised, and educated in Iowa, Marco graduated from Hoover High School and The University of Northern Iowa. Marco earned a bachelor's degree in communications and has studied political science and the Italian language.

Marco is a journalist and has two years of radio experience. Marco is a jack of all trades, having professional experience in banking, insurance, and home mortgage. Marco has one child in elementary school and owns an acreage on the south-side of Des Moines, Iowa.

He has been an active member of the state and national Libertarian Party for five years. Marco was a nominating delegate to the last national convention and has worked for a number of state and national political campaigns. He announced his campaign in the Iowa Press and within an Iowa State Fair Straw Poll, received the first ever Libertarian Party vote for the state of Iowa.