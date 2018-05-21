A lifelong progressive and fifth-generation Iowan, Fred Hubbell is a proven leader with the experience to get results and get Iowa moving in the right direction.



A leader who knows how to balance a budget, Fred holds vast experience in both the public and private sector, where he successfully ran several large companies like Younkers Department Chain in the 1980s and Equitable of Iowa.



Additionally, Fred was twice called to public service, first, by then Governor Culver in 2007 to lead the Iowa Power Fund, helping Iowa invest and become a leader in renewable energy, and secondly, in 2009, to help clean up the Iowa Department of Economic Development following a disastrous film tax scandal.



Throughout his career, Fred has also been a tireless progressive advocate.



As the former chair of Planned Parenthood of Mid-Iowa, he fought to protect and expand a woman's right to quality health care.



Serving on the Iowa College Foundation Board and Simpson College Board, Fred has worked to expand higher education opportunities to more Iowans.



And with his service on the Mercy Hospital Medical Board and support for Broadlawns Medical Center, he has fought to ensure that those Iowans in need get the quality, affordable, and accessible health care they deserve.



He currently resides in Des Moines, with his wife Charlotte, and has three children and three grandchildren.