Food Bank of Siouxland's 'Leader of the Pack' event June 23

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
MCCOOK LAKE, SD (KTIV) -

Next month the Food Bank of Siouxland will hold their 8th annual 'Leader of the Pack: Hunger Games' event.

The Run-Walk-Bike event will be held June 23 at Adams Nature Preserve in McCook Lake, South Dakota. 

Proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The event will have the standard 5K Run, 5K Walk, 15K Bike Ride and 1K Kids Run Run/Bike.

New this year will be a 15K Run and Outside-the-park bike ride.

Pre-registration ends on June 5.

For anyone who would like to register for the event, you can visit the Foodbank of Siouxland's website.
 

