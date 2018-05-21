Billie Sutton

A fifth generation South Dakotan, Billie H. Sutton grew up on his family’s ranch northeast of Burke, SD. He was valedictorian of his Burke High School graduating class and attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie on a full-ride rodeo scholarship and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Finance.

Billie went on to rodeo professionally and was in the top 30 in the world in the professional ranks when his career was cut short. Billie was paralyzed in a rodeo accident while competing at the Circuit Finals Rodeo in North Dakota.

Billie resides in his hometown of Burke, SD. He still rides horses and has a cattle operation with his family. Billie previously served as manager of the South Central South Dakota Hay Association and now works for First Fidelity Bank as an Investment Executive.

Billie was elected to the State Senate in 2010 and is now in his fourth term representing District 21. Billie has also served four years as the Senate Minority Leader.

Billie is married to Kelsea Kenny Sutton, an attorney with First Fidelity Bank and County Commissioner in Gregory County. Billie and Kelsea also have a young son named Liam.

It’s taken plenty of faith and hard work to get where he is today, but he’s not finished yet. Billie is running for Governor to put his South Dakota values of hard work, honesty, and integrity to work for the people of South Dakota.