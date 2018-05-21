Leann Jacobsen is a business woman from Spencer, IA. Leann is devoted to contributing to Spencer and Northwest Iowa’s economic vitality and quality of life initiatives, including owning The Bear Coffee House and Wine Bar, founding the Riverfront Farmers Market, as well as serving on the Spencer City Council and on the board of Spencer Municipal Hospital. In 2001, after nearly 20 years with AT&T, Leann retired to launch Capitol Gains, an advocacy firm focused on business, economic development, arts and culture, and child welfare. During that time, Leann also devoted a great deal of energy to Iowa Women in Public Policy, a bipartisan organization she founded to help encourage women to actively engage in public office. From Capitol Gains, Leann stepped into the role of President of the Technology Association of Iowa and helped grow Iowa’s emerging technology sector.

Born and raised in St. Paul Minnesota, Leann Jacobsen moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1998 for a business transfer as Vice President of State Government Affairs with AT&T. While building her career in Des Moines and taking care of her two daughters, Leann met Dave from Spencer, Iowa. In 2011, she and Dave got married and she relocated full-time to the Northwest Iowa town. Today, she is a grandmother and step-grandmother to seven wonderful children.