Kim Reynolds understands the challenges families face because she’s faced them herself. A fifth-generation Iowan, she grew up in a working-class family in St. Charles, Iowa. A recognized leader in state and local issues, Kim served as county treasurer and state senator before becoming Lieutenant Governor and Governor.

As Lt. Governor, she served as the chairwoman of the National Lt. Governors Association. In this role, she led nationwide discussions on policy, economic development, and issues affecting states across the country.

Kim has made Iowa a national leader in STEM education; and she’s led economic development trade missions to China, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, working towards increased exports, more foreign direct investment and new jobs for Iowa.

Throughout her entire life, Kim Reynolds has never forgotten her working class roots. As a teenager she worked as a waitress at Younkers, and later as a checker at Hy-Vee all while raising a young family and getting her college degree.

That’s why her top priorities as governor are creating good-paying jobs, cutting taxes, investing in public schools, and increasing opportunity in every part of Iowa. Kim and her husband, “First Dude” Kevin, have been married 36 years, have three daughters and nine grandchildren.