Turning warmer & more humid with storm chances - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Turning warmer & more humid with storm chances

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a three day rainy and cool stretch, temperatures will be heading upward on us.  

Along with warmer temperatures, humidity levels will be on the rise which will lead to some chances of thunderstorms.  

As a warm front starts to move in, we could see a few isolated thundershowers get going late tonight into Tuesday morning.  

That rain should fade away meaning most of Tuesday afternoon will likely be dry.  

Then better chances of thunderstorms move in Tuesday night, a few of which could become strong.  

Wednesday will give us a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms with better chances again moving in by Wednesday night.  

We'll still see a slight chance of a thundershower Thursday.  

We'll see a better chance on Thursday night and we can't rule out a lingering thundershower on Friday.  

It's looking like we'll dry out for the weekend.  

Highs will be pretty consistent as we'll top out in the mid 80s for most of the week although as I mentioned, it will be rather humid.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.