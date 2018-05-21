One killed in North Carolina mudslide - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One killed in North Carolina mudslide

One woman is dead after her home was knocked off its foundation by a mudslide in western North Carolina.

Clean-up is underway in Polk County, where a deadly landslide has part of the highway blocked off.

Heavy rains caused several other mudslides over the weekend, including the mudslide in Tryon Friday night that left one woman dead. 

The woman was killed when her home was knocked off of its foundation -- she was found dead outside her home around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are working around the clock to move heavy boulders and mud.

Geologists are trying to determine what caused the landslide, and say it's likely due to so much rain falling in such a short amount of time.

