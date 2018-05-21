Post Office announces "Scratch-and-sniff" stamps - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Post Office announces "Scratch-and-sniff" stamps

(NBC News) -

The united states postal service is releasing their first ever scratch-and-sniff stamps.

The postal service is introducing the 'frozen treats forever' stamps on June 20 in Austin, TX.They said the new scratch-and-sniff stamps will add the sweet scent of summer to letters of love, friendship and party invites.

The booklet of 20 stamps features the work of Margaret berg of Santa Monica, CA, and shows watercolor illustrations of frozen treats.

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony will take place at 6 p-m June 20th at Austin's Thinkery children's museum.

The stamps can be pre-ordered on the u-s-p-s website for delivery shortly after they're issued on June 20.
 

