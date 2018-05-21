Gubernatorial candidate stops in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gubernatorial candidate stops in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Norris brings his campaign to Sioux City.

Monday night he will speak at a fundraiser in Sioux City.

Monday afternoon, Norris stopped by the Woodbury County Democratic Party office to talk about his campaign. 

He says he's going across Iowa to discuss "Iowa's Future." 

Norris says his focus is on mental health, education and investing in the workforce.

"These Future forums are to sort of help address critical data, the fact that half of our babies in Iowa are born eligible for Medicaid, free-reduced lunch has doubled in the last 15 years, that's a key indicator that we have increasing struggles in our schools with students coming from very economically stressed households," says John Norris 

Norris also made a stop in Sioux Center this morning. 

He's one of six Democrats running for the right to face Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in November.

The Iowa Primary is June 5th.

