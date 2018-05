One man is dead after an accident on Sunday in O'Brien County, Iowa.

It happened on East Birch Street, in Sutherland, early Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle caught up on the south guard rail of a bridge. The driver, 41-year-old Daniel Ray Wetherell, was found at the bottom of the creek submerged in the water.

Wetherell was transported to the hospital in Primghar, Iowa, where he was later pronounced dead.