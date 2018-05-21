New building to provide hands-on experience for vocational students

"We need a ton of skilled hands to support all these manufacturing processes that make all the great stuff we need every day."



One big problem is developing amongst vocational workers:



"Quite a few are baby boomers. Those were very popular careers for those folks and they are getting out of it. It is leaving a good-sized hole in our ability to do work." said Dave Crumrine, Interstate Construction President.



"There are a lot of great job opportunities for students and we're just trying to fill that void." said Steve Waldstein, NICC Dean of Applied Technology & Workforce.



To help in that effort, Interstate Construction and Northwest Iowa Community College announced a new partnership Monday afternoon.



A new building just north of the current building will function as a dual purpose facility.



A training center will let electricians with the company hone their craft.



Meanwhile, high school students from the Sioux Center and Boyden-Hull districts will be able to experience what technical careers are like first-hand.



"It will be a nice opportunity to share and actually allow the career and technical ed kids to rub shoulders with training electricians." said Crumrine.



"That technical worker is maybe not what the students think that it is. We're trying to show students what it is and what it is not." said Waldstein.



While the structure is being built the company will have a temporary arrangement at their facilities.



"These are great jobs and our local kids need exposed to those jobs and an opportunity to train for those jobs. This is a gateway that will allow them to check out those careers while they are in high school." said Crumrine.



With the hope that they will help fill a large need in the area and nationwide.