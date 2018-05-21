Sioux City City Council approves pair of Convention Center projects

Construction seems to be the theme for downtown Sioux City as of late- but city leaders promise the end result is worth it.

Monday night, Sioux City City Council unanimously approved plans for a pair of Convention Center projects.

The Parking Deck Project includes a nearly 30,000 square foot parking deck that will be built over the current lot at 419 Virginia Street.

This includes an elevator and a stair tower to provide access to the adjacent hotel under construction.

Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore, says he understands that residents will be frustrated with the lack of parking.

But he says, similar to the I-29 project, it just takes patience.

"We're going to have to find adjacent areas, and there's also the parking garage nearby, and we're hoping that people will start using that," said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "So we're confident that we can work out the parking, its just going to be an inconvenience for a year, year and a half."

The Renovation Project would include a nearly 73,000 square foot addition to the Convention Center, and the renovation of the current convention center into a ballroom.