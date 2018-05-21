Pearl Street, 3rd Street rezoning approved - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pearl Street, 3rd Street rezoning approved

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Sioux City City Council approved to rezone a part of Pearl Street and 3rd Street to make way for a proposed parking garage in downtown Sioux City.

Earlier this month the council approved to open proposals to build a parking ramp at the corner of 3rd and Pearl Street.

That will be located across the street from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The parking ramp would go across 3rd street and connect to the hard rock on the second, third, and fourth floors.

"I'm excited about the project, I think it will bring a new dimension to that area," said Sioux City City Councilman, Alex Watters. "I think it will not only add additional parking for Tyson Events Center, as well as the Hard Rock, but I think with the retail space available, it will also bring different amenities that aren't down there right now."

The 11-million dollar project would have 420 parking spaces.

