Iowa is hot heading into Big Ten tournament

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa will take a five-game winning streak into the Big Ten tournament.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa baseball team won last year's Big Ten Tournament as the 5-seed. The Hawkeyes will begin their quest for a repeat title on Wednesday, when this year's tournament gets underway in Omaha.

Iowa picked up a three-game sweep of Penn State over the weekend to secure the 6-seed in the field. The Hawkeyes are on a five-game winning streak going into their first round matchup with Michigan.
    
Iowa's on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, so a good showing in Omaha could help them secure an at-large berth.

"We need to be able to play relaxed and play our best to have a chance," said head coach Rick Heller. "Confidence this time of year is really important, and I think we're in a good place, especially on the mound and with our defense."

"I really think it is one game at a time," said senior catcher Tyler Cropley. "You've just got to go out and play each game. Every day is going to be a new day, and not everything's going to be the same. Just go out, play the way we've been playing, and I think we'll be fine."

First pitch between Iowa and Michigan is set for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

