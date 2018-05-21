Cyclone Tailgate Tour visits Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cyclone Tailgate Tour visits Sioux City

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa State coaches visited Sioux City Monday as part of the Cyclone Tailgate Tour. Iowa State coaches visited Sioux City Monday as part of the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Most Iowa State fans will tell you that the athletic department is in as good a shape as it's been in a while.

A month ago, ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard was in town for the Sertoma Sports Banquet. Monday, Siouxland fans had the chance to meet with coaches at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

Excitement for the Cyclone football program is at an all-time high. Head coach Matt Campbell led ISU to an 8-5 season in 2017, including a 21-20 win over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.
    
It was the Cyclones' first bowl win since 2009.Now, it's about building on that success.

"As you build a foundation to a program, you have to learn how to win," said Campbell. "We did with some great wins, but we also did with some gut-wrenching losses too. So I think there is enough motivation and our kids know that there's a lot of growth that still needs to occur in our football program."

The Cyclone men's basketball team missed the NCAA Tournament this year, for the first time since 2011.
    
But Iowa State will have 70 percent of its scoring back, and has the nation's 26th-ranked recruiting class coming in to Ames.
    
The Cyclones only lose three seniors from last year's 13-19 team.

"I think our experience will be better," said Prohm. "We had a couple of kids sitting out. We brought in a good class. We got a couple of good guys returning. So now we've got to go to work, continue to build our foundation. Because there's a lot of things these guys still need to learn."

The Tailgate Tour heads to Sioux Falls and Okoboji on Tuesday.

