Wisconsin woman uses food to battle cancer

A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer.

Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.

For Kathy Bero, time in the kitchen is an investment in good health.

Kathy Bero, cancer survivor said, "It isn't really about eating healthy. It's about eating specific foods that fight disease."

She ought to know. In 2005, Bero learned she had inflammatory breast cancer.

Doctors told Bero her prognosis had a 21-month survival rate.

Just 41 and the mother of two young girls.

She fought with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

But the cancer fought back.

Bero said, "Eleven months after my first diagnosis, I was diagnosed with a high-grade tumor in my head and neck,"

The medication took its toll.

Bero said, "My kidneys were failing; my liver was failing. I told my oncologist that I'm done with that protocol because one way or another, I'm going to die. And I don't want to go that way."

It was then she decided to go off chemo and use a strategy suggested by a friend.

Bero said, "My friend kept saying you have to learn about anti-angiogenic foods."

Anti-angiogenic, foods that essentially block the creation of blood vessels so cancer can't easily spread.

Examples include organic vegetables such as purple potatoes, carrots and leeks.

Bero said, "They are at the top of the cancer-fighting list,"

Berries, walnuts, green tea and herbs, especially garlic.

Bero said, "When a recipe calls for two cloves, I'm probably going to put five or six because garlic is a really strong cancer fighter,"

For Bero, that diet, combined with the energy healing of Reiki, meditation and visualization worked.

Bero said, "My doctors just kept saying, 'Huh. That is interesting'."

Today, more than 12 years after her first diagnosis, Bero is cancer-free and is a cancer coach.

Phil Baugh, a brain cancer patient said, "She's teaching me food is the best form of medicine,"

On this day, helping Phil Baugh learn what to eat to help him fight brain cancer.

Baugh said, "It's stopped growing now so it's wonderful. And a huge part of that is food."

Researchers at Harvard learned of Bero's success and will study what she and other so-called outliers did.

Bero said, "It's exciting. I'm now validated. I'm no longer the crazy cancer patient. There's a real science that is going to be there."

Bero said Harvard researchers will study people who've had exceptional outcomes.