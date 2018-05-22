"Fireworks to car horns," Clarksville, IA celebrates Maddie Poppe

After weeks of battling her way to the top, Clarksville native Maddie Poppe was crowned as the next American Idol on Monday night.

After weeks of battling her way to the top, Clarksville native Maddie Poppe was crowned as the next American Idol on Monday night.

Clarksville, Iowa native Maddie Poppe is now an American Idol Champion!

She's the first Iowan to ever win. The whole town was cheering her on last night.

People were out in the streets celebrating. Several people driving by in cars were chanting her name and honking their horns.

Some people even set off fireworks.

Maddie won a recording contract and a $250,000 prize.

Not only is Maddie the first Iowan to win, but she's also the first female to win against a male in the finals in more than a decade.

Previous:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won "American Idol."

The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night's two-hour finale on ABC.

Poppe and Hutchinson announced on the program that they're dating, surprising judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. They then performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Poppe called the experience incredible.

Hutchinson took to Twitter to congratulate Poppe.

The three judges performed during the finale along with Patti LaBelle, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog.