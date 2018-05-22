DECISION 2018: Meet the six democratic candidates hoping to take on Governor Reynolds in November

The primary election is quickly approaching and six democratic candidates are going head-to-head in hopes of taking on current republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

Candidates include:

Andy McGuire, a doctor and former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

Nate Boulton , a state senator and marathon runner.

Cathy Glasson, an intensive care nurse and union leader.

Fred Hubbell. former chair of Planned Parenthood of Mid-Iowa and former chairman of the state-run Iowa Power Fund.

John Norris, former chair of the Iowa Utilities Board and a presidential appointee on agriculture policy for the United Nations.

Ross Wilburn, former Mayor of Iowa City and current diversity officer for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

When it comes to the issues, healthcare was at the top of the list for each candidate.

"I'm a doctor, I've spent my entire life in healthcare. And I think I have the best experience to really pull off making sure we have healthcare. Affordable, accessible, quality healthcare for everyone," says McGuire.

Cathy Glasson is the only candidate proposing a universal healthcare plan.

"Right now too many Iowans aren't getting the care they need but they are paying too high of cost. And the way we address that to get everybody covered is through a universal single-payer plan and Iowa will lead the way when I'm governor," Glasson told us.

Each of the candidates made it clear they believe privatized medicaid was a bad call by the current administration.

"What I would do is reverse that privatization, bring it back under state control as opposed to these out of the state for profit entities," Wilburn says.

"We've got 40,000 Iowans who have had their benefits denied or reduced. We've had many healthcare providers all across the state have to close because they are not being paid properly, others won't take medicaid patients anymore, Hubbell told us.

"We have patients that are not getting the services they need, we have providers who are telling us they can't survive the system without making major cuts," says Boulton.

"Privatized medicaid has been a disaster," Norris told us.

Education was also a hot topic for the candidates, many of them believing it should be better funded.

"Teachers shouldn't have to pull money out of their pocket to pay for all of our education and Go Fund Me should not be the source of buying calculators for students," says Wilburn.

McGuire agreed teachers need more financial support.

"We need to respect our teachers," she says.

"For several years now in a row we've under funded education that doesn't even keep up with the cost of inflation let alone the increasing challenges for our public schools," says Norris.

"When I see that we pushed through a public sector bargaining bill that is telling every teacher and our future teachers that they won't see wage increases that will even keep up with inflation for their entire careers we are undermining the thing that has made us proud for generations, a world class public school system," Boulton says.

Wages across the state were also a crucial topic.

"My first day as governor I will call on the legislature to increase the minimum wage to $15 as their first order of business in the legislature," Glasson says.

"Let's invest in higher quality jobs with education and healthcare, infrastructure, raise the minimum wage, restore collective bargaining rights, then I think we can attract higher quality jobs to pay higher incomes," Hubbell told us.

With so many similarities when it comes to the issues, I asked each candidate what they believe sets them apart.

McGuire says it's her experience in healthcare.

"No one will work harder, as a working mom of 7 kids, I will work as hard as it takes to get this done for every Iowan and make sure every Iowans feels like they can be a success here," she told us.

Boulton says it's his understanding of the urban rural divide that makes him stand out.

"I'm someone who grew up in rural southeast Iowa a small town of Columbus Junction but now represent one of the more urban districts of the state," he says.

Glasson says it's her understanding of Iowans that sets her apart.

"I think that Iowans want a governor and leadership in our state that don't put party or politics first. Someone that's like them that understands the struggles that they have every single day," she says.

Wilburn believes his experience makes him stand out.

"As I had said earlier I have been elected to local office. I successfully won three races. I have had the experiences of large budgeting but making appropriate investments," he told us.

Hubbell echoed the idea his experiences put him on top.

"I have private sector experience, public sector experience, experience managing complex large budgets and getting results for people," he says.

And Norris mirrored the same, "I am finding that people want someone who knows how to start straightening this mess out on day one," he told us.

Now it's up to voters to decide which candidate will take on Governor Reynolds come November.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on June 5.