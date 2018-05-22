Lava continues to flow from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lava continues to flow from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Posted:
(NBC News) -

More homes have been destroyed as lava flowing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to creep across the island.

Vigorous lava flows continue to cascade into the ocean, creating large plumes of "laze"  clouds of toxic gas, steam, and tiny glass particles.

The lava haze has spread several miles west of where the lava started meeting the ocean Saturday.

Explosions continue at the summit of Kilauea, prompting warnings about the threat of ashfall that could reach nearby communities.

The warnings come as rivers of lava threaten homes and gobble up roads and forests as they carve fiery red pathways toward the sea.
    
The incredible eruptive activity has been ramping up in recent days, nearly three weeks since the first of at least 22 fissures opened in the area.

