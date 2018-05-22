Monkey escapes crate at airport

It's back to normal at the San Antonio International Airport, but earlier, there was a whole lot of monkey business going on.

A monkey was wandering around the airport for almost two hours.

New cellphone video, given exclusively to Fox San Antonio, shows crews- getting ready to fire a tranquilizer gun, at the monkey.

"It was literally an army of people, in black suits. They were able to put this animal in the cage."

Here's more video of Dawkins, who's weighs almost 40 pounds, taken below the B-terminal, at the San Antonio International Airport.

"It's a lot of belts and bars, it looks a little bit like a jungle. he was having a pretty good time up there."

The monkey roamed, for almost 2 hours after escaping his crate.

An area we were given exclusive access to, after the capture.

"I'm not a monkey expert, but I feel like this area could be monkey heaven in a way."

"It very well could be."

Monkey heaven -- just feet from commercial airplanes.

"He was never near any aircraft, or other vehicles. he actually came in here which was probably the safest place for him to go.

Matthew Seedorff said, "This baggage handling system was closed for about an hour, to make sure the monkey couldn't get past these gates.

"A unique experience for sure. I don't know if I've ever had a baggage delay from baboon."

A delay many took in stride while Dawkins enjoyed his play-time.