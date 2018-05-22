Multiple mudslides have shut down a highway near the Nevada-California border

Department of Transportation officials are working to clear a major highway in Gardnerville, Nevada after multiple mudslides hit the area Monday night.

Right now, Highway 395 at the Nevada-California state line is closed as crews clear mud and debris up to five feet deep.

Hours of heavy rain and flooding triggered the mudslides near "Topaz Lodge and Casino" in Douglas County.

Nearly 200 people inside that lodge were evacuated to the second floor after water and mud inundated the main level.

Four hotel rooms were also damaged, but mud did not get inside the casino.

No word yet on when Highway 395 will reopen.