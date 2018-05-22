Multiple mudslides have shut down a highway near the Nevada-Cali - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Multiple mudslides have shut down a highway near the Nevada-California border

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Department of Transportation officials are working to clear a major highway in Gardnerville, Nevada after multiple mudslides hit the area Monday night. 

Right now, Highway 395 at the Nevada-California state line is closed as crews clear mud and debris up to five feet deep. 

Hours of heavy rain and flooding triggered the mudslides near "Topaz Lodge and Casino" in Douglas County. 

Nearly 200 people inside that lodge were evacuated to the second floor after water and mud inundated the main level. 

Four hotel rooms were also damaged, but mud did not get inside the casino. 

No word yet on when Highway 395 will reopen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.