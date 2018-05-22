Miss Nebraska crowned Miss USA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Miss Nebraska crowned Miss USA

Posted:
Miss Nebraska has been crowned Miss USA. Sarah Rose Summers bested 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to win Monday evening's final competition Miss Nebraska has been crowned Miss USA. Sarah Rose Summers bested 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to win Monday evening's final competition
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) -

Miss Nebraska has been crowned Miss USA.

Sarah Rose Summers bested 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to win Monday evening's final competition. A 23-year-old contestant from Omaha, Summers graduated from Texas Christian University with two degrees and is working on becoming a certified child life specialist.

At the start of the two-hour broadcast, the field was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday's broadcast. Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.

Summers takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas. She will go on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.