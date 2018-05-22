Maryland officer killed

A Maryland police department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a female police officer died in the line of duty Monday.

Officials say the Baltimore County police officer was responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle when she was critically injured.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say the officer's death is being investigated as a homicide.

It is unknown at this time how the officer was fatally injured, whether she was shot, run over, or both.

Police are searching for the suspects.

The officer is the first woman to die in the line of duty in Baltimore County police history.