Sheriff responds to head-on collision of semi and car accident near Dakota City

NEAR DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Tuesday morning around 4:30, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 77 and 200th Street in rural Dakota County, Nebraska. 

The sheriff said the preliminary investigation shows a car traveling north on Highway 77 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-tractor and trailer. 

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Cameron Smith of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota was trapped in his vehicle and the jaws of life were used to get him out. 

Smith was transported to Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to an Omaha hospital. 

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Patrick Greer of Sioux City was transported to Mercy Medical Center. 

No medical condition is available for either driver and there were no passengers in either vehicle. 

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the South Sioux City Police Department and The Nebraska State Patrol. Dakota City Fire and Rescue, Homer Fire and Rescue and South Sioux City Fire and Rescue were on scene providing rescue and extraction efforts. 

The investigation is ongoing.

