Storm Lake Police ask for help finding missing teen

Police said 14-year-old Adriana Espinoza, a Hispanic female, 5'2" 107 pounds was last seen on Sunday afternoon, May 20 in the 700 Block of East 1st Street in the afternoon hours wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buena Vista County Communications Center at 712-749-2525 or Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.