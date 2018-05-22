Woman accused of stealing from employer gets probation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman accused of stealing from employer gets probation

CALUMET, Iowa (AP) -

A northwest Iowa woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 while working at a trucking company has been given probation.
   
Court records say 33-year-old Jamie Riedemann, of Calumet, was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to Calumet Carriers. Riedemann also was given a deferred judgment, which means that her conviction can be removed from court records if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.
   
Prosecutors say Riedemann turned in fraudulent time cards and used company credit cards for personal purchases while working as business office manager for Calumet Carriers between January 2014 and August 2016.

