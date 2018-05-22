John Paschen

John Joseph Paschen is a Pediatrician from Ames, IA. He was raised in Camanche, Iowa after his family moved there from Illinois was he was 14. In Camanche he was an active 4-H member and received his first lessons in land stewardship from the farmers around him. After graduating from Camanche High he went to Iowa State University as an Animal Science major with the initial idea of becoming a veterinarian. But after his second year a trusted advisor mentioned “Your grades are very good. You should have no problems getting into vet school. However, the world needs good doctors more than it needs good veterinarians.” He returned his third year at ISU and began the path to becoming a Medical Doctor. At ISU he met the love of his life, Cynthia Oppedal. They have been married for over 35 years.

After ISU, the University of Iowa for Medical school, then up to Minneapolis-St. Paul for 3 years of Pediatric Residency training and 1 year of Neonatology. While in the Twin Cities their first Daughter, Madeline was born. After she was born John and Cindy knew they could not raise her in an urban environment and they looked and found a job as a Pediatrician in Ames, Iowa. They have been here since 1990. There second daughter, Emma, was born in Ames 2years later.

As a Pediatrician at Mcfarland Clinic in Ames, John has had the privilege of being trusted to take care of thousands of children throughout the years, many of which are now old enough to vote for him! He has also served, at varying times,as Chairman of the Pediatrics Department, Chief of Perinatology and Chief of Staff at Mary Greeley Medical Center. He currently serves as Chairman of the Story County Board of Health.

Furthermore, John has been doing volunteer work domestically and overseas since 1995. He has worked in the Delta of Mississippi, the Caribbean, Guatemala, and most recently, Zimabawe with Operation of Hope helping with Facial deformities and burn repairs. He has just returned from a medical mission trip in Zimbabwe mid-May.

This is his first run for political office.