Deidre DeJear

Deidre started her business in 2008 during her senior year at Drake University to help other businesses grow and thrive. It was at the brink of the recession, and Deidre saw a need for better marketing services to support small business. Iowans were out of work and struggling, and as a result many became entrepreneurs out of necessity. Deidre stepped in to help them market themselves and navigate the filing process through the Secretary of State’s office. Fast-forward 10 years, and Caleo Enterprises has helped over 300 small businesses and non-profits in Iowa. Deidre now pays small businesses to participate in their education programs because she believes small business owners deserve on the job training just like other trades.

Deidre is running to restore Iowa’s progressive voting laws and fight for fair access to the ballot box. In the 90’s, Deidre worked on her first campaign for her grandma in Mississippi. Since then, she has been a voting rights advocate in Iowa, working on presidential campaigns and managing local school board races. Deidre has heard every excuse as to why people choose not to vote, and believes that Iowans are ready for a reason to vote again.

Deidre will be a champion for voting rights and small business as Secretary of State. Her top priorities are increasing turnout in all elections, not just the big ones; increasing access to the ballot box for all eligible voters by overcoming barriers brought on by the Voter Integrity Act; ensuring voter files are secure and defended against intrusion; and making the Secretary of State’s office work for small business.