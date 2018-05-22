Chad Ingels - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Republican Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture

Chad Ingels

Chad Ingels is a 4th generation Fayette County farmer.

Following graduation from Iowa State he returned to the Fayette/Maynard area to grow corn, soybeans and hogs.

In addition to farming, Chad worked for Iowa State Extension for 16 years, helping to develop several farmer-led water quality improvement projects across northeast Iowa.

He has spoken nationally about the success of the farmer-led efforts. He spent the last 5 years on the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission and was most recently chairman.

He has also been active in the community, serving on the West Central of Maynard school board for over 20 years, with the last six years as president.

Chad has also made time to coach youth sports and volunteer at his church. He is married to Tammy and has 3 children.

