New Mexico flash flooding becomes fatal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Mexico flash flooding becomes fatal

Posted:
New Mexico Flash Flooding New Mexico Flash Flooding
(NBC) -

One person is dead and several others had to be rescued after flash flooding swept through parts of New Mexico.

The severe thunderstorm rolled through downtown Albuquerque Monday evening...bringing along heavy rain and hail.

Fire crews had to rescue five people who were trapped by raging floodwaters throughout the city.

They told firefighters they were caught off-guard by how fast the water came through.

The A.F.D. says they also found a body in the north part of the city while they were out.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in New Mexico through this (Tuesday) evening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.