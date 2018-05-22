New Mexico flash flooding becomes fatal

One person is dead and several others had to be rescued after flash flooding swept through parts of New Mexico.

The severe thunderstorm rolled through downtown Albuquerque Monday evening...bringing along heavy rain and hail.

Fire crews had to rescue five people who were trapped by raging floodwaters throughout the city.

They told firefighters they were caught off-guard by how fast the water came through.

The A.F.D. says they also found a body in the north part of the city while they were out.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in New Mexico through this (Tuesday) evening.