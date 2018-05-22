Cropley, Neustrom named to All-Big Ten first team - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cropley, Neustrom named to All-Big Ten first team

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Tyler Cropley and Robert Neustrom were high school baseball stars in Sioux City -- Cropley at Bishop Heelan and Neustrom at North High. That success has carried over to the University of Iowa where both players were named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Cropley leads the Hawkeyes with a .351 batting average, 50 RBI's and 20 doubles. The senior also has nine home runs and has started all 51 games. He's a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, which goes to college baseball's top catcher.

Neustrom is hitting .322 and leads Iowa with 11 home runs, which is fourth-most in the Big Ten.

Right now, both players are focused on winning the Big Ten tournament and impressing the NCAA tourney committee.

"Hopefully they know what we're capable of," said Neustrom. "We're a great team. I still think we're a great team, 33 wins in the regular season, that's pretty impressive. I just hope they see that."

"We've played a really good schedule," said Cropley. "We had some big key wins and then we've had a couple losses that might hurt us. But at the end of the day, if they choose us we're going to go out and give it our best."

Both players were second-team picks last season. Iowa will play Michigan Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in Omaha.

