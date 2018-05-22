Denison dealership owner facing several charges

An Iowa man is behind bars after he is arrested on multiple felony charges.

57-year-old Robert Adams faces 14 counts of theft, one count of fraudulent practices and one count of ongoing criminal conduct.

An investigation led by the Iowa Department of Transportation has found, what they call, fraudulent business practices at Adams Motor Company in Denison.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is currently in the process of revoking Adam's vehicle dealer's license.

Now, this all started after customers were alleging that Adams was mishandling money from services related to vehicle purchases.

According to the investigation led by the Iowa D-O-T money that customers paid for title transfers, warranty contracts, as well as protection plans, were all kept by the dealership.

That left customers without the coverage they were paying for.

Adam's lawyer says Adams is innocent and will be exonerated.

His arraignment is set for June 15th in Crawford County.