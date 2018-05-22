Denison dealership owner facing several charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Denison dealership owner facing several charges

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) -

An Iowa man is behind bars after he is arrested on multiple felony charges. 

57-year-old Robert Adams faces 14 counts of theft, one count of fraudulent practices and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. 

An investigation led by the Iowa Department of Transportation has found, what they call, fraudulent business practices at Adams Motor Company in Denison. 

The Iowa Department of Transportation is currently in the process of revoking Adam's vehicle dealer's license. 

Now, this all started after customers were alleging that Adams was mishandling money from services related to vehicle purchases. 

According to the investigation led by the Iowa D-O-T money that customers paid for title transfers, warranty contracts, as well as protection plans, were all kept by the dealership. 

That left customers without the coverage they were paying for. 

Adam's lawyer says Adams is innocent and will be exonerated. 

His arraignment is set for June 15th in Crawford County. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.