Explorers blast Canaries in series opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
The Explorers scored six runs in the first inning against Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

The Explorers beat Sioux Falls, 8-2, on Tuesday in game one of their three-game series. Sioux City scored six runs in the first inning, improving to 4-1 on the young American Association season.

It wasn't all good news for Sioux City. Second baseman Nelson Ward was injured in the third inning, running into a low wall along the first base line while chasing a foul popup. Ward had to be taken from the field in an ambulance.

X's starting pitcher Luis Mateo threw the first five innings, giving up two runs while striking out five batters. Mateo got the victory, improving to 1-0. Four relievers pitched the final four innings.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05.

