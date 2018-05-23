Pet Friendly Hotels

(NBC News) Pet owners are part of a growing customer base for hotels.

A recent TripAdvisor survey found more than 50 percent of respondents travel with their pets and will only stay at pet-friendly properties.

Newlyweds Chris and Bethany Wilson couldn't imagine going on their honeymoon to Asheville, North Carolina without their dog, Alfie.



"He feels like part of the family," says Bethany Wilson, who loves traveling with her dog. The DC couple has been to six hotels with Alfie in the past year, partly because it has been easy to find pet-friendly lodging.



More hotel chains are making it easier and less expensive for guests to bring pets, but due to higher demand, planning ahead pays off. Experts suggest booking early because there are a limited number of pet-friendly rooms available.



In addition to being pet friendly, some hotels offer free pet amenities such as treats, bowls, and a bed. Some hotels always have a pet on site. Eleven Aloft hotels nationwide host foster dogs that are available for adoption.

Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2IJHqXW