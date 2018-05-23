A "spy" in the Trump campaign? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A "spy" in the Trump campaign?

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The White House has arranged a briefing between intelligence officials and two top Republicans to look at classified documents about a confidential F.B.I. informant who made contact with the Trump campaign.

No Democrats were invited.

"It's unprecedented, it's outrageous and it has overtones of things that would be done in a banana republic," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says.

The White House is defending the decision to exclude Democrats.

"They haven't been the ones requesting this information," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

President Trump has been harshly critical of the revelation.

"If they had spies in my campaign, during my campaign, for political purposes, that would be unprecedented in the history of our country," the president said.

"Follow the money," he tweeted, suggesting without proof that the F.B.I. informant was paid "a massive amount of money."

The New York Times has reported that the informant talked to Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos because they had suspicious contacts linked to Russia. Papadopoulos was charged last year in Mueller's investigation and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GBv16Q

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.