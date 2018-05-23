A "spy" in the Trump campaign?

The White House has arranged a briefing between intelligence officials and two top Republicans to look at classified documents about a confidential F.B.I. informant who made contact with the Trump campaign.



No Democrats were invited.



"It's unprecedented, it's outrageous and it has overtones of things that would be done in a banana republic," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says.



The White House is defending the decision to exclude Democrats.



"They haven't been the ones requesting this information," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.



President Trump has been harshly critical of the revelation.



"If they had spies in my campaign, during my campaign, for political purposes, that would be unprecedented in the history of our country," the president said.



"Follow the money," he tweeted, suggesting without proof that the F.B.I. informant was paid "a massive amount of money."



The New York Times has reported that the informant talked to Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos because they had suspicious contacts linked to Russia. Papadopoulos was charged last year in Mueller's investigation and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



