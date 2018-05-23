New York judge orders 30 year old to leave parents' home

Representing himself, Michael Rotondo made his case to State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood while mom and dad looked on.

"I'm not a burden to them at the home. They don't provide laundry or food," said Michael Rotondo.

Despite getting five written notices from his parents dating back to February, Rotondo insists he should have been given six month's notice to move out.

"I just want a reasonable amount of time to vacate with the consideration of the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time I was served these notices," said Michael Rotondo.

He says he has a job, but wouldn't answer any questions about the line of work he's in.

During the proceeding, the judge applauded Rotondo's legal research but presented him with a similar case which proves he's not eligible for a required six month notice to leave.

"I'm granting the eviction I think the notice is sufficient," Judge Donald Greenwood.

A ruling Rotondo Called "outrageous".

"I don't see why the judge wants to throw people on the street," said Michael Rotondo.

Rotondo's parent's and their attorney had no comment leaving court; but we did get some insight into the dynamic under their roof.

"Well we don't talk. We stay out of each others way. There's been no instances of anything. We just don't communicate," said Michael Rotondo.

Despite the outcome, Rotondo says his fight isn't over yet.

"I'm seeking an appeal. Are we closed? I move to close," said Michael Rotondo.

The written notices included an offer to give Michael Rotondo $1,100 to help him find a place to say.

A request that he sell anything he owns of significant value, including weapons and an offer to pay for the repairs of a broken car left on the parents' property.