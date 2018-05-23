Man charged in fatal 2017 Sioux City stabbing waives right to 1-year speedy trial

The man charged with the murder of a Winnebago, Nebraska, man last July has waived his right to a one-year speedy trial.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Levering has plead not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 36-year old Vincent Walker.

Levering filed court documents to waive his right to be tried within one one year of his arraignment, which was August 17, 2017.

Levering had previously waived his right to a seedy trial within 90 days.

His trial is set to begin July 17.

According to court documents, on July 23, 2017, Levering, and two other people, approached Walker in front of a home at 506 22nd Street.

Officials say Levering stabbed Walker four times, once in the chest and three times in the back.

A second individual was striking Walker with a baseball bat during the stabbing.

Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died.