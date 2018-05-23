For Siouxland motorcyclists, Thursday nights in summer mean making tracks for Bronson

For many Siouxland motorcyclists, Thursday nights in summer mean one thing: making tracks for Bronson, Iowa. Thursday Bike Night has been around for many years, at times attracting as many as 500 or 600 motorcyclists on any given Thursday.

It's making something of a comeback this year.

The local bar that put on the event burned down 5 years ago. Last year, a new bar finally opened. But right as Bike Nights was getting revved up again, a bridge replacement project on Old Highway 141 cut off the main route into town for many of the motorcyclists for most of the summer.

"Yeah, that was tough on us last year," said Mike Gordon, who opened Sonny's Saloon last year. "The bridge was out from the start of July until November and that detoured a lot of bikes, but this year, the bridge is open and you get access from all ways now."

And if opening night May 17 is any indication it should be a good summer for Bronson and bikers alike. An estimated 300 motorcyclists turned out and they were eating it up.

"It's good to be back on the bikes again," said one.

"Lots of friends. People. It's good to get out and see everybody," said Joe Courtright, who rode down from Hinton.

"It's just a good time to hang out. It's been a long winter!" said Mike Butcher.

"It's awesome, all the bikes, can't beat it man. Nothing like riding a bike."

Lonnie Weaver of Sioux City added, "It's a good time, you know? good people, entertainment, food."

Dwight Roth of Moville said, "Oh, it's just a chance to talk to friends and check out the bikes and listen to some music."

"Friends, bikes, food, fun." Those are the top 4 for Wendy Gollady of Le Mars.

"We just ride with friends, we have fun, we have a couple drinks and we behave," said Julie's friend Tiffany Black, also of Le Mars.

"Beer and good music. People," added a biker with the name "Moose" on an embroidered patch on his vest.

Sonny's Saloon Owner Mike Gordon said Bike Night is a big deal to a small town.

"Bronson's just a community that accepts anybody and everybody. It means a lot to put Bronson on the map and Bike Nights'll really do that. We get people from a hundred miles away that come down to our bike nights."

For the bikers, it's good to be back... in Bronson.