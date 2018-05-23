Fatal accident outside of HyVee in Vermillion, SD

One person is dead following a fatal accident outside of the HyVee store in Vermillion, South Dakota.
According to Vermillion's Police Chief, the accident happened this morning in the parking lot of the HyVee on Cherry Street.
The victim, a 77-year old male, .was pronounced dead at the scene, this according to the Vermillion Police Department.
Betzen said the fatal accident happened when a person was backing out of a parking space in the HyVee before the victim was run over.
Photographer Brett Funke is in Vermillion covering the accident.
We'll have more for you tonight on News 4.
Crews are wrapping up at the scene where one person has died at the Hyvee in Vermillion. pic.twitter.com/31vmkXyiud— Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) May 23, 2018
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.