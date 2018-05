A former Buena Vista University football cheerleader, who took a knee during the national anthem at a game last season, has won an award from the ACLU.

Nineteen-year old Alyssa Parker has won the 2018 Robert Mannheimer Student Advocacy Award.

The award recognizes students ages 14 through 19 who make contributions to civil liberties.

Last September, Parker and other members of the BVU cheerleading squad took a knee during the anthem to bring awareness to police brutality and racial injustice.

A photo taken of the members of the squad made national news and a week later, the school instituted a policy that cheerleaders must stand for the anthem.

Parker resigned from the squad as a result of the new policy.

She will be among other students honored at the ACLU of Iowa Bill of Rights Brunch on November 10 in Des Moines.