Heat and humidity ramp up

More warmth and sunshine are on the docket for Wednesday as southerly flow begins to ramp up! This will usher in temps rising into the upper 80s to near 90 throughout much of the viewing area with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Iowa Great Lakes region. Dew points will continue to stay in the upper 60s with some of us rising toward 70° giving us quite the uncomfortable, humid feel in the air. This warmth and humidity linger right into the holiday weekend with the Summer-Like heat continuing. Highs look to rise toward 90° Friday right through Memorial Day Monday with heat index values possibly in the mid to upper 90s.

It'll be a weekend to take breaks and stay hydrated. We look to catch some relief from the heat heading toward the middle of next week but temps remain above average, still rising into the lower to upper 80s. The next 7-days looks to remain mostly dry as well aside from our Thursday. As this weak cold front begins to move in from the west, it'll spark up a slight chance for t-shower during the daytime hours with a better chance arriving at night. There could be a couple stronger to even severe storms so make sure you keep your eyes to the sky and stay with us on mobile with our Storm Team 4 Weather App.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer