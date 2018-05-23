Iowa gubernatorial candidate Boulton responds to misconduct allegations

A newspaper reports three women have accused a Democratic state senator running for Iowa governor of sexual misconduct that includes inappropriate touching.

The women told The Des Moines Register in a story published online Wednesday that Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

One woman told the newspaper Boulton grabbed her buttocks at a bar in 2015.

Two other women told the Register he rubbed himself against them more than a decade ago.

Boulton released a statement apologizing to the women.

"I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward," said Boulton. "Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight. While this is an embarrassing conversation for me to have today, I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion."

He indicated he had no plans to drop out of the race.

Boulton is in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Early voting for the June 5 primary began May 7.