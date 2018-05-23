DECISION 2018: South Dakota looks to change Marsy's Law

At this year's election, at least 5 states are deciding whether or not to adopt their own version of 'Marsy's Law'.

The law went into effect back in 2016, after 60% of South Dakota voters approved the legislation in the November 2016 general election.

But, it has had issues ever since.

South Dakota voters are being asked to change a law, that is supposed to help protect a victim's privacy and records, following a crime.

The revision to Marsy's Law, on the June 5th ballot, is called Amendment Y.

"It started out through lawmakers, in an effort to essentially repeal Marsy's Law due to the issues," said Union County State's Attorney, Jerry Miller.

Those issues- turned out to hurt the victim, rather than help.

"We were supposed to hold all of this information even to the detriment of victims because we couldn't officially share that information with anyone else," said Miller.

If approved, the amendment would narrow the definition of a victim.

Anyone who is impacted by a crime would have to opt-in to those privacy protections from Marsy's Law.

"Victims will have to notify law enforcement immediately, or they'll have to contact the state attorney's office," said Miller. "That will cut down on the amount of notifications that we will have to make in order to move a case through the criminal justice system."

Union County State's Attorney, Jerry Miller, says he urges everyone to vote 'yes' for Amendment Y.

"We're going to be able to work with victims, we're going to be able to share information with other agencies that also support victims," adds Miller. "I think it's going to help tremendously."

Marsy's Law was created after a California woman, named Marsy Nichols, was killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend.

A week after the slaying, the victim's mother encountered the assailant in a grocery store, unaware he was released on bail.

South Dakota could be the first state to tweak, Marsy's Law.