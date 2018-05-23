Judge rules murder suspect is not competent to stand trial

A Norfolk, Nebraska, murder case will not be going to trial.

Forty-nine year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morjeon was ruled not competent enough to stand trial on Wednesday. He was facing first-degree murder and weapon charges. Castaneda-Morjeon was accused of stabbing to death Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez at a Norfolk apartment last August.

Castaneda-Morejon's court process was anything but normal. At one of his pre-trial hearings he blurted out "I killed that man" when asked a question by the judge. And, at one point, defense attorneys argued that statements made to police after his arrest shouldn't be admissible because Norfolk Police didn't use a certified translator.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith says Castaneda-Morejon will now be sent to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment. There will be a status hearing in Madison in August to determine whether or not he can be tried at that time.