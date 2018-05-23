Norfolk boys wins Class A golf title; Kluver wins second title - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk boys wins Class A golf title; Kluver wins second title

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

The Norfolk boys were looking for their first-ever state golf title on Wednesday. The Panthers, playing on their home course, started the final round of the Nebraska Class A tournament with a 13-stroke lead.

Norfolk widens that lead and shoots a two-round total of 603 to win the championship. The Panthers beat runner-up Millard North by 24 strokes over 36 holes.

Norfolk junior Luke Kluver was 5-under for the tournament to win the individual title by eight shots. Kluver won the state title as a freshman and was second last year as a sophomore.

There were only four rounds under par over the two day event and Kluver had two of them.

"When you're playing at your home golf course you're just playing your own game really," said Kluver. "That's an advantage we had and we tried to make the most of it. Sleeping on the lead, luckily it was a big enough lead where we felt comfortable coming into the day."

"He's definitely the best player that I've ever coach," said head coach Jerry Cover. "I could go on record saying he's the best player in Nebraska, high school wise, and he might be one of the best players statewide as far as amateurs are concerned."

Coach Cover won three titles as a girls coach, but this is his first as a boys coach.

