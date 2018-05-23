Retracing Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 100-year history

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

History standing in downtown Sioux City.

"It's a momentous thing to think about," said Fr. Luke Melackrinos, priest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

This weekend, the congregation is celebrating 100 years, together.

Father Luke Melackrinos has only led the Greek parish for six months...

"It's like being at the top of the iceberg," said Fr. Melackrinos.

But the history of the rustic building, and its parishioners, hasn't escaped him.

"I feel like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants," said Fr. Melackrinos.

As the story goes, in 1918, 500 Greeks, in Sioux City, came together to form the parish - sick of having to travel to Omaha for Sunday service.

"Immigrant Greeks began just by putting an icon on a tree and praying at the tree," said Fr. Melackrinos.

The congregation raised $35,000 and purchased the downtown lot.

They worshipped at a small house on the corner, until the parishioners' permanent home was built, brick-by-brick.

In 1925, the doors to the largest Greek Orthodox church in Iowa, were open for prayer.

"If you look around, you see the three aisles, you see the dome, the curvature in the architecture," said Fr. Melackrinos. "The beautiful woodwork, iconography throughout, the stained glass. It's just really an awesome, beautiful place to be."

The beautiful Greek Orthodox Church has been in downtown Sioux City for 100 years, but the interior hasn't been. After a fire 20 years ago, the parishioners were forced to remodel what you see there now.

"Rebuilt. Fixed what they needed to fix," said Fr. Melackrinos.

Which was nearly all of it.

The parish was forced to gut the interior of the church after an electrical fire that seared right down the middle aisle.

Three years later, they re-built their home to its original beauty.

"In a beautiful way," said Fr. Melackrinos. "They did it the right way."

By raising $600,000

"So many people loving a church so much," said Fr. Melackrinos.

A century later...the feeling hasn't changed.

The parish is hosting a number of events, this weekend, to celebrate the church's centennial.

You can check out the event schedule on the church's Facebook page.