Explorers stay hot; clip Canaries

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers beat Sioux Falls, 7-3, on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 on the young American Association season.

The X's struck first with two runs in the second inning. Daniel Jackson had an RBI single and Dexture McCall drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Sioux City added two more runs in the fifth inning. Jay Austin and Jay Baum drove in runs as the X's took a 4-2 lead. Sioux City added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings as Austin and Jackson picked up RBI's. Michael Lang drove in a run in the ninth for insurance.

James Dykstra pitched the first five innings, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out two and earning the victory.

Also Wednesday, the X's placed second baseman Nelson Ward on the inactive list after undergoing knee surgery. The X's will wrap up the series in Sioux Falls on Thursday at 7:05. Sioux City's home opener is Friday against the Cleburne Railraoders.

